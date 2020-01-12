Icy roads across Northeast Kansas put some local agencies in emergency accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local law enforcement agencies are warning drivers about icy road conditions.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office went into emergency accident reporting phase Sunday afternoon.

The Junction City Police Department is also in emergency reporting phase as of Sunday afternoon because of the hazardous road conditions.

If you are involved in an accident and you are not injured and your vehicles are not disabled, authorities ask you to move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information.

Officials remind you that if you have to go anywhere in these conditions, give yourself extra time to get there, extra space between you and other drivers, and watch out for road crews treating the streets.

Kansas Highway Patrol said road conditions are quickly deteriorating. There have been multiple crashes along I-70 because of the icy roads.

Click here to see the Kansas Department of Transportation’s map showing highway conditions.

Click here to see the Kansas Department of Transportation’s highway cameras.