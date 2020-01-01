If your New Year’s resolution includes getting more exercise, here is a list of gyms to help get you started

Each year when the calendar turns over the most popular resolution people make is to get more exercise, or at least get into a gym more often. If this is you, we have put together a list of a few Fitness Gyms in Topeka you may want to consider. Crunch fitness is scheduled to open in late January and is accepting membership applications. Planet Fitness is scheduled to open January 3rd and is currently accepting membership applications. To find more information on these fitness centers go to, Pinnacle Fitness, Genesis Health Clubs, GreatLife Golf and Fitness, Crunch Fitness, Colaw Fitness and Planet Fitness.

















