Improperly disposed fire embers cause brush fire at SE Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 837 SE 33rd St. before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived they saw a backyard brush fire. While investigating, crews found the fire had extended into a crawl space of the house. Crews began an offensive fire attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire was determined as accidental associated with improperly discarded fire embers.

The fire department estimates a structural loss of $5,000.

No one was hurt.