UPDATE: Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of highway in Riley County

An early morning truck crash closed both lanes in Riley County Friday morning, Oct. 16.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police have shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 77 due to an injury crash

An officer with the Riley County Police Department said the call came in at 9:04 a.m.

Officer Josh Kyle told KSNT very early reports indicate a tractor-trailer rolled over and the driver was trapped in the cab.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation are also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check on this page for updates as they come in.

