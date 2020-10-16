UPDATE: Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of highway in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police have shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 77 due to an injury crash
An officer with the Riley County Police Department said the call came in at 9:04 a.m.
Officer Josh Kyle told KSNT very early reports indicate a tractor-trailer rolled over and the driver was trapped in the cab.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation are also responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check on this page for updates as they come in.