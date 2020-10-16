UPDATE: Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of highway in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police have shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 77 due to an injury crash

An officer with the Riley County Police Department said the call came in at 9:04 a.m.

Officer Josh Kyle told KSNT very early reports indicate a tractor-trailer rolled over and the driver was trapped in the cab.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation are also responding to the scene.

Avoid the Area:



Near the intersection of West 59th and Tuttle Creek Blvd on US 77.



Traffic is currently closed in both directions due to an injury crash.



Thank you for your patience while emergency crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/q5UYiDlbVV — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) October 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check on this page for updates as they come in.