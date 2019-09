LARNED, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lyon County man died on Sunday afternoon while he was at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

Michael Fancher, 29, was serving a sentence in the prison after being convicted of various drug charges.

Staff from the University of Kansas Health System pronounced him dead around 2 p.m. on Sunday. The cause of his death is pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are now investigating his death.