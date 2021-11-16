International organization needing help from Topekans this Christmas for children in need

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local organizations are teaming up to held kids in need this holiday season, and they need your help.

Groups in Topeka and across Kansas are teaming up with Operation Christmas Child. The group takes donations to get supplies and gifts to less fortunate children around the world.

“These kids, some of them it might be the only Christmas present they get,” Angela Beemer said, the Northland Christian Church Children’s Director. “So what a joy it is to open a box that has simple things that they don’t have readily accessible to them like soap and washcloth and toothbrushes, but then to get to have something fun as well.”

Operation Christmas Child has drop off locations around the state. You can donate through next Nov. 22. Shoebox gifts can be filled with things like toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.