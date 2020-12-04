Investigation underway into deadly Joplin house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is dead following a house fire in Joplin early Friday morning.

On December 4th, 2020 at 3:42 AM the Joplin Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for a report of a structure fire at 1730 S. Picher Avenue. Officers from J.P.D. responded to the scene and assisted Joplin Fire Department personnel during the event.

One adult male was located inside the residence in addition to two females outside the home. All three individuals were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fire.

The adult male later died from his injuries. He has been identified as David Crowder, age 68 of Joplin, and next of kin has been notified.

One of the female victims is currently in critical condition. The other female is being listed as stable condition.

Detectives from the Joplin Police Department are currently working with fire officials and the investigation is still active at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.