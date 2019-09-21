Investigators looking into Junction City house fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City investigators are looking into a small house fire that left one man with minor injuries on Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Terry Johnson said crews responded to a home in the 1400 block of Rucker Road around 2:00 a.m. Firefighters put out the flames.

One man burned his left hand trying to put the fire out. His injuries were minor so he was treated there but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The Fire Marshal is looking into what caused the fire. Right now nothing points to arson.