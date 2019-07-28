Isolated rain tonight, not as hot this week

Humidity will drop back considerably for the start of the workweek, as well.

What We’re Tracking:

Small storm chance tonight

Slightly below average temperatures next week

Isolated storms late next week

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a few showers or storms during the first half of the night as a weak front drops south through the area. Low temperatures dipping into the 70° range.

Tonight’s front will essentially break the heat a bit for the week ahead as winds shift from southerly to more of a northeasterly direction for a few days. Nighttime temperatures in early part of the week will fall back into the lower 60s with highs in the upper 80s Monday, the middle 80s through the middle of the week.

A few storm chances on Wednesday and perhaps again Friday or Saturday, but none of those chances are looking like well-organized rain chances. Overall, a warm and dry week ahead for the most part. Humidity will also drop back to comfortable levels as wrap up July and head into August.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller