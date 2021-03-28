Jackie Robinson art tribute delivered to KC’s NLBM arrives ‘in shambles’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Jackie Robinson art tribute created by artist Dave Hobrecht was delivered to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be part of the Barrier Breaker exhibit, but when it arrived, it had received damage in transit.

Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles! The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit! We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable!😢🤞🏾🙏🏽 @NLBMuseumKC @Dodgers @Royals pic.twitter.com/FfdCTWf13t — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) March 27, 2021

NLBM President Bob Kendrick tweeted an image showing the damage to the artwork saying, “Needless to say, I was heartbroken when FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles!”

Kendrick added that they are looking to see if it is salvageable and they are in communication with FedEx to see if anything can be done.