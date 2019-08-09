Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office bonds with kids at day camp

JACKSON County, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to build better relationships with people in the community starting with kids.

For 18 years, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has put together inflatable slides and provided fishing and swimming for kids in Jackson County, with a two-day day camp at the reservoir.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the camp is a chance to build future relationships between kids and law enforcement.

“This is an opportunity where we can have fun together, build relationships because we’re going to serve these kids in the future,” Sheriff Morse said. “We’re serving them today of course. It’s good to have that positive relationship with our kids.”

Showing kids they can have an open bond together instead of hiding from law enforcement.

“I think it’s really important to show kids that it’s a lot of fun,” said Kassidy Fisher, a volunteer at the camp. “That the cops are our friends and we can have fun with them every time and hang out.”

Sheriff Morse said sometimes a kid will only see the sheriff’s department during a tragic time. So the camp gives them a chance to get away and play.

“Seeing their excitement,” Morse said. “They’re all happy to be here. It’s a little bit different for them than what they are usually doing in the summer.”

“The officers really care about the kids and know that they are there for them,” said Susan Rollins who works at Banner Creek Reservoir. “So they can come to them for help instead of running from them. That’s what it’s all about.”

Kids also got to go on a hayrack ride, as well as an inflatable obstacle course.

Sheriff Morse also said some kids who have come to the camp in the past were inspired to work in law enforcement.