MAYETTA (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced on its Facebook page that the Jay Leno stand-up comedy event slated for Nov. 10 is now sold out.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced last month that the former host of The Tonight Show would be coming to Kansas for a comedy show. The performance is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the casino’s Great Lakes Ballroom.

Aside from being known as a legendary late night TV show host, Leno has several other claims to fame. Leno is a best-selling children’s book author, popular corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist and pioneering car builder. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets prices started at $70 and were only on sale for 18 days.