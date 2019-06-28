Jayhawk Area Council recognizes Distinguished Citizens for 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) The scout code tells us to be helpful and give back to others, and the Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts honored two groups that have changed the community for the better on Thursday night.

This year’s recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award were Westar Energy and Dr. Stan and Jody Teeter.

The event took place at the Downtown Ramada hotel.

The Jayhawk Area Council has been giving out this award since 1985.

This year’s honorees have a unique connection to the Boy Scouts of America.

Dr. Stan and Jody Teeter have served as leaders and volunteers within their own kids’ scout troops.

The Teeters say boy scouts are what helped their son assimilate when they first made the move to Kansas.

“Stan went to an organizational meeting the very first week when he was in school and came home and said guess what, you’re the new den mother for Scott, and it made a big difference in his life,” said Jody Teeter.

They’ve also supported children throughout the area through the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Topeka Zoo, Kansas Children’s Service League and many other groups.

The Teeters also played a major role in developing the North Topeka Arts District.

Westar Energy employees spend almost 30,000 hours volunteering in local communities including with the Boy Scouts of America.

But it’s not just the work they do with the scouts that they’re being recognized for.

“Some of the criteria that we have when we look for honorees is people that exhibit the scouting values whether it is being helpful, trustworthy, loyal courteous, doing good turns, being good citizens in the community, helping others at all times,” said Wayne Pancoast, Scout Executive.