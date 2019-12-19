Jefferson Co. Humane Society thanks community for helping neglected animals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Humane Society is thanking the community tonight for helping them care for abused animals.

On Saturday, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies and humane society workers found dozens of animals both dead and alive near Lakeside Village just east of Lake Perry. They found cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, chickens, ducks and even a peacock.

The humane society said it’s one of the worst abuse and neglect cases they’ve ever seen. They helped find foster homes for the birds and rabbits.

They took in the cats and a dog who they are now caring for. Amber Dixon, the manager of Jefferson County Humane Society said they wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support.

“Kind of brings out a little bit of faith in humanity to see that many people respond to it, especially from small town no where. It’s actually really surprising so it’s kind of neat to see,” Dixon said.

There are still some things they are looking for. A list posted on Facebook asks for: