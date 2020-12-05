Jefferson County adopts CDC’s shortened quarantine recommendation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners voted to follow the CDC’s reduced quarantine period to 7 to 10 days, with advice from the county health officer.

This allows an asymptomatic person who has been exposed to COVID-19 to come out of quarantine after 7 days with a negative PCR test, or 10 days without a test in Jefferson County, according to the health department.

The health department clarified that the quarantine period ends after 7 full days, meaning a person is can come out of quarantine on day 8. Without a test or symptoms, the 10-day period is also completely up on day 11.

Health officials recommend anyone exposed to the virus to monitor their symptoms for 14 days, and contact their doctor if symptoms develop.

The Jefferson County Health Department is offering coronavirus testing Monday through Friday at 9 am to 11 am, starting Dec. 14. The testing site is located in the parking lot outside the health department in Oskaloosa.

Scheduled testing is available by contacting the health department at (785) 403-0025.