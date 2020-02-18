Jefferson West High School remembering 16-year-old student-athlete

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Meridan community is remembering a 16-year-old Jefferson West High School student who was in a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Kyler Postma drifted into the oncoming lane on southbound K4 and was killed in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

“Yesterday we had a very tragic accident,” said Rhonda Frakes, Jefferson West High principal. “Lost one of our students. Since then we have been trying to put things in place to help our students and help our staff as they work through the grieving process.”

A student-athlete at Jeff West High School, he is remembered as a great person to be around.

“Fun kid, bright kid, enjoyed being around him,” Frakes said. “A good friend to those around him. One of those that we’ll really miss.”

Jefferson West Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brandan Giltner said Postma was also a very athletic kid. He played basketball and baseball for his school’s junior varsity team. Making his passing much more heartbreaking for students, staff and family.

“Kyler was involved in multiple sports both in middle school and high school,” Giltner said. “Our condolences from Jeff West High School to the family and all of his siblings. We’re grieving too. It’s not easy.”

An autopsy was been done on Monday, which will take several weeks to complete.