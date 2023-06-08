KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — K-State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang was selected as the Burns & McDonnell Coach of the Year at Thursday’s 50th Annual Kansas City Sports Awards in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tang was honored alongside other prominent figures in the Kansas City area, such as Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and general manager Brett Veach, who also received awards.

“As Kansas City continues to generate unprecedented excitement for its national and international sporting events, these honorees represent the best of our local sporting community,” said Kathy Nelson, the president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission in a statement from K-State Athletics. “Together, these individuals and their organizations play a critical role driving fan engagement, awareness and opportunity for Kansas City.”

Thursday’s award is the latest addition in Tang’s collection following his first year as K-State’s head coach. He defied preseason expectations by leading the Wildcats to a 26-10 record and a spot in the Elite Eight with just two returning players. He was also selected as the Big 12 Coach of the Year by both the league coaches and The Associated Press, and was the Naismith National Coach of the Year.

The 50th Annual Kansas City Sports Awards, presented by Populous, were held at Kansas City Marriott Downtown in conjunction with the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.