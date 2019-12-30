Juilliard Organist performs at Grace Cathedral in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Topeka are still feeling the holiday spirit after a musical performance at Grace Cathedral.

The church held a free concert on Sunday afternoon called Holiday Reflections. The concert was performed by organist, Colin MacKnight. MacKnight is currently a doctoral student studying organ at the Juilliard School in New York City.

The performance featured a range of composers with holiday inspiration.

“It’s really mixed bag,” MacKnight said. “There’s everything from Bach, to 20th-century composers and even a transcription of a piece that’s originally for string orchestra.”

He is also the associate organist and choirmaster at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Long Island.