JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice.

(Photo Courtesy Justin Aaron)

USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as ‘Justin Aaron’ when his episode airs.

“Keep watching! You might see a familiar face,” said Justin.

The Voice airs on KSNT 27 Monday and Tuesday nights. You can watch a 7 pm CST and anticipate Justin’s performance.