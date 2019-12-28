Junction City McDonald’s investigating ‘f***ing pig’ written on cop’s coffee

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City McDonald’s told KSNT News they are investigating after a police officer said his coffee had the words ‘f***ing pig’ written on it.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said on Saturday that a Herington Police officer went to the McDonald’s at 1127 South Washington Street on his way to work. He ordered a coffee and discovered that someone had written ‘f***ing pig’ on the side of it.

Hornaday said that when the writing was brought to the attention of management at the McDonald’s they offered the officer a free lunch.

A general manager at this McDonald’s told KSNT News, “We take this matter very seriously and are investigating it right now.”