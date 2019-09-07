Junction City teen arrested after high speed chase

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A teen was arrested on Saturday morning after leading Geary County Deputies on a chase through the city.

Around 7 a.m. the Geary County Sheriff’s Department said they got a call about an erratic driver speeding in a red truck on I-70. Deputies found the driver, then watched him run a stop sign.

When deputies tried to pull the teen over he sped away, driving through back roads and alleys to try to get away. The he got out of his car and started to run away.

He ran into his home in the 100 block of West 4th Street and barricaded himself in his room. Deputies, police officers and troopers set up a perimeter around his house, and eventually convinced him to surrender.

The teen was arrested for several charges including fleeing, driving while suspended, and various traffic violations.