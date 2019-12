FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bieber threatened to go private on Instagram in a post on August 13, 2016, after getting negative comments from fans of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Justin Bieber delivered a Christmas present for all of his Kansas City Beliebers.

The pop star will return to the Sprint Center July 6 for his #Bieber2020 tour.

He announced the tour on Christmas Eve in a YouTube video, which also indicated he will be issuing a new album, docu-series and single.

The single, “Yummy,” will debut Jan. 3, 2020.

Bieber is known for hits such as “Baby” and “What Do You Mean?”