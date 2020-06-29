K-State coaches show support to student-athletes in the face of racism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After the now-deleted tweet created outrage on K-State’s campus and across the nation, K-State student-athletes have spent the last 48 hours and more taking a stand for what they believe in.
Dozens of K-State players took to social media to post this message:
K-State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put this statement out tonight:
K-State coaches are standing with their students as they battle for what they believe in.
Head football coach Chris Klieman took to Twitter today to say this:
Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Van Malone, the highest-ranking black coach on K-State’s staff, reiterated his stance on a statement made earlier.
Both men’s and women’s head basketball coaches took to Twitter over the last few days as well.
KSNT News was sent this statement from K-State on how the university goes about punishments for students, including expulsion.
Disciplinary sanctions for a student depends upon which university policy has been found to be in violation:
– If the student is found by an Administrative Review Team to be responsible for violating the University’s Discrimination and Harassment policy, sanctions are recommended by an Administrative Review Team to the Director of Student Life.
– The university President receives recommendations for suspension or dismissal for students to be found responsible by a Student Review Board for violating the Student Code of Conduct.
– For students found in violation of the university’s Threat Management policy, the Director of Student Life serving as the Critical Incident Response Team chair has the ability to determine expulsion.
We do not disclose disciplinary actions taken with students due to privacy regulations.