TUSCALOOSA, ALA – Kansas State fought hard down the stretch but Alabama had enough to hold off the Wildcats in a 77-74 win for the Crimson Tide.

Xavier Sneed led the way with 14 points, but it wasn’t the most efficient output, as he shot 4-16 from the field. As a team, K-State shot 35% on the day.

The ‘Cats are back home Wednesday to take on Oklahoma at 7:00 p.m.