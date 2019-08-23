K-State Football announces team captains

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State announced Friday seven team captains that will represent the Wildcats throughout the 2019 following a team vote during the final week of fall camp.

The seven players chosen by their teammates are quarterback Skylar Thompson, defensive tackle Trey Dishon, safety Denzel Goolsby, defensive end Wyatt Hubert, wide receiver Dalton Schoen, defensive end Reggie Walker and center Adam Holtorf.

All seven players are serving as team captains for the first time in their career. Hubert is just the eighth sophomore in program history to be named a captain. He is joined on that list by Mark Simoneau(1997), Terry Pierce (2001), Josh Freeman (2007), Alex Hrebec (2009), current K-State QB coach Collin Klein (2010), B.J. Finney (2012) and Dalton Risner (2016).

The seven team captains will join their teammates on Saturday for a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium from 2-3 p.m. Fans are asked to park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B for the autograph session, while they are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

K-State is closing in on a sellout for the season opener against Nicholls next Saturday, August 31, when the Wildcats usher in a new era of K-State football under head coach Chris Klieman. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The game against the Colonels kicks off at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics