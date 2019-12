MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – The K-State football team loses to Navy 20-17 on New Year’s Eve in Memphis.

In the second quarter, Phillip Brooks took a 66-yard punt return to the endzone to put the Wildcats in the lead.

The teams went into halftime tied at 10.

Quarterback Skyler Thompson threw for 124 yards, while James Gilbert rushed for 39 yards.

K-State finishes the season at 8-5.