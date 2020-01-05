K-State Graduate killed in CA laptop theft

OAKLAND, Cal. (KSNT) – A former K-State student was killed during a laptop theft on New Year’s Eve in California.

According to KSNT’s sister station KRON, Shuo Zeng was killed in Oakland when suspects tried to steal his laptop.

Police say three suspects approached Zeng at the Starbucks where he was working and took his laptop before getting into a rented black BMW SUV.

Zeng chased after them and grabbed onto the door of their vehicle. As they sped away, Zeng was dragged and hit his head on a parked car.

Two of the suspects were identified as 21-year-old Javon Lee and 22-year-old Byron Reed.

Reed was charged with special circumstance murder and Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both face charges for second-degree robbery.

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Shuo Zeng was a Research Scientist and Engineer at a company in California, according to his LinkedIN biography. It also said he got his doctorate from Kansas State University in 2015.