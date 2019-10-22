K-State names a college for the first time in history

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Kansas State University celebrated a monumental moment for its campus on Friday.

For the first time ever, a college was named after a K-State graduate. The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering was packed with students and faculty, eager to welcome the honorees.

Carl Ice graduated from the university in 1979 with a degree in engineering. Decades later, he is now the first alumnus to have a building named in his honor.

Carl and his wife, Mary, said that the honor means much more than just their name on the building.

“It’s been an incredible honor, it’s been a wonderful day,” Carl and Mary said. “We feel very cherished and we’ve always been blessed to help with Kansas State.”

For them, it is about the success of students while at the university and years beyond.

“They’ve demonstrated through decades of commitment to K-State that they’re going to have a life-long passion,” Greg Williams said, president of the K-State Foundation.”And that they want to make an impact on the lives of our students and faculty and the community that K-State is served by.”

The university hopes that this is just the first of many naming of colleges on campus.