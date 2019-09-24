K-State offense confident heading to Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The K-State football team is ranked in the top 25 in both the AP and coaches poll entering Saturday’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State. The Cats have had two weeks to prepare for the Cowboys with the bye week. It was also a chance to get healthy. K-State enters Saturday 7th in the nation in rushing and third in time of possession.

“I’m excited for it, but at the same time I feel no Big 12 team has seen the type of offense, what we do here at K-State,” said running back James Gilbert. “I feel like it’s going to be a rude awakening come Saturday.”

“People know that we wanna run the ball, we know that, and people are going to game plan for it and that kind of stuff and so if they’re gonna load the box and make us throw the ball, we’ll throw the ball,” said quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 6 PM on ESPN Plus.