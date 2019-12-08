K-State to face Navy in Liberty Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State accepted an invitation this afternoon to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Navy. The game will take place on December 31st in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m.

The Wildcats posted an 8-4 record, 5-4 in Big 12 play, during the 2019 campaign. The eight wins under coach Chris Klieman is a K-State record for a first-year head coach.

The ‘Cats relied on a resilient defense and balanced rushing attack throughout 2019. They ranked second in the Big 12 allowing only 21.5 points per game and had the third-best passing defense in terms of passing yardage.

On offense, they averaged 189 yards a game on the ground and used a variety of players to reach that mark. Jordan Brown led the way with 698 yards in only 10 games.