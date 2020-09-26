K-State upsets No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 26: Oklahoma Sooners WR Marvin Mims (17) fights for pass against Kansas State Wildcats DB Justin Gardner (6) during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats on September 26, 2020, at the Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – Kansas State has done it again. The ‘Cats pulled off their second upset in as many years of No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35.

Early in this one, it was the Sooners who seemed to be in cruise control. Aside from two interceptions in the first half, K-State didn’t have much going for them, and Oklahoma took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats’ defense was the driving force to keep K-State in this game, but the offense came alive for Chris Klieman’s squad in the third quarter.

Deuce Vaughn was the driving force, this play broke the offense out of their slump and it was a whole different game from this point on. For the freshman running back, it was just the beginning of multiple huge plays.

After some big defensive stops and a few scores back and forth, it was this place that changed the momentum of the afternoon.

Moments after the blocked punt, Deuce got loose again and the ‘Cats tied the ballgame.

After another huge stand by the defense, the ‘Cats drove down the field, but came up short on third down in OU territory. It was Blake Lynch’s time to shine.