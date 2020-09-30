K-State’s Thompson thrives off doubters, embraces the spotlight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Skylar Thompson embraces those who think he can’t get the job done, he’s done it for a long time. He’s proven time and time again for K-State he’s at his best when he’s on the biggest stage, Saturday was just the latest example.

Thompson’s drive to win started at a young age.

“I always knew I was a competitive kid, I used to cry when my sister beat me in checkers when I was three years old, that’s just been my whole life,” the senior quarterback said.

He’s wanted to be the best, and drew inspiration from maybe the best to ever do, but not on the gridiron, rather, the basketball court.

“I wanted to be Michael Jordan. I would go down to my basement and tape a free throw line and try to jump from the free throw all day and be like Michael Jordan or hit the game-winning shot. That’s who I looked up to and have always looked up to.”

At K-State, his teammates realized early on he had an edge to him.

“The (2017) Iowa State game was a big game for us and went down to the wire. That game, he showed me something and from that point, he’s been doing his thing,” linebacker and fellow senior Elijah Sullivan said.

And when the spotlight is the brightest, like it has been the last two years against Oklahoma, his game elevates.

“I have always been a very competitive person. When I’m being doubted or people are questioning me or not believing in me, that’s when I’m at my best. That was kind of the situation this past weekend,” Thompson said.

And he’s earned his teammate’s ultimate respect.

“He’s a gamer, big games, he rises to the occasion. He comes out and helps us get wins,” Sullivan said.