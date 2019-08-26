Kansas AG asks FCC to strengthen rules, reduce robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After 12 major telecom companies agreed to take steps to reduce the number of robocalls consumers get regularly, the Kansas Attorney General asked the Federal Communications Commission to step in and strengthen rules to protect consumers.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the FCC on Monday to require telecom companies to implement the caller ID authentication technology outlined in the agreement if they fail to do so on their own by the end of 2019.

“The exploding problem of unwanted robocalls has been enabled by technology and effectively addressing it will require the cooperation of the companies that operate telecommunications services,” Schmidt said. “Today’s letter is part of our continuing ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to trying to curb the scourge of unwanted robocalls.”

Schmidt asked the FCC specifically to implement the STIR SHAKEN caller ID technology, which helps ensure that calls are originating from secure, verified numbers.

He also asked that the FCC develop caller ID authentication to prevent unwanted robocalls to landline phones, protecting elderly consumers or those who live in rural areas who primarily use landlines.

In addition, he asked that they offer free, automatic call-blocking services to all customers.

In the letter, it states that the action is necessary because “illegal and unwanted robocalls inundate, frustrate, and harm consumers every day. Bad actors exploit inexpensive and ubiquitous technology to scam consumers and to intrude upon consumers’ lives, and the problem shows no signs of abating.”