Kansas Ballet and Topeka Symphony present The Nutcracker at TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center continues to bring a holiday classic to life.

The Kansas Ballet finished its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker for 2019.

More than 200 dancers from the Kansas Ballet Acadamy dazzled a full house at today’s afternoon show.

The dancers were accompanied by music from The Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

Amy Reazin, the director of young dancer’s for the Kansas Ballet, says that the performance’s long history continues to connect families every holiday season.

“There’s something very magical about the scenery and the story. Obviously there’s nostalgia for families, we grow up watching the Nutcracker every year,” Reazin said.

For a full gallery of past performances, click here.