After picking up a win against Stanford in California, Kansas basketball’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing back in the San Jose after one of the engines failed on their plane.

In this video from Kansas Senior Associate Athletics Director Ryan White, you can see flames coming from the right side of the plane while in air.

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

As it says in the statement from the athletic department, KU landed safely in San Jose and will spend the night there before returning home tomorrow.