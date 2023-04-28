KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have selected defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Kansas State standout earned third-team AP All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors with team highs of 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 14 starts.

Anudike-Uzomah, a Lee’s Summit native, was also named to first-team All-State as a senior at Lee’s Summit High School.

According to Anudike-Uzomah’s prospect information, he stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds with a 33.5-inch arm length and 9 5/8-inch hands.

“I’m a Kansas City guy. To be drafted in Kansas City, my mom’s proud about it, everybody in my city is proud of it, so I’m excited,” Anudike-Uzomah previously told FOX4.

Several mock drafts have predicted the Chiefs would select Anudike-Uzomah with their first round pick.

But despite Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggesting the team could trade up or out of the first round — and coach Andy Reid saying they even had some offers — the Chiefs stuck with their 31st pick to take the K-State defensive end.

Pending any trades, the Chiefs still have nine more picks over the next two days of the NFL Draft: