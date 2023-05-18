KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro animal shelter helped rescue dozens of dogs from a breeder in northern Missouri.

Wayside Waifs and Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded to the breeder who surrendered 34 American Eskimos, Golden Retrievers, and Labrador Retrievers earlier this week.

Wayside Waifs said all of the dogs need to be vaccinated and either spayed or neutered. Some of the dogs will also need eye and dental surgeries before they can be adopted.

“We are happy to collaborate with others like ARL to help more animals. Wayside Waifs’ behavior teams are uniquely qualified to help in situations like this where the dogs will likely need extra support to really come out of their shells and thrive,” Kathryn Mahoney, Wayside Waifs President, said.

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

Photos provided by Wayside Waifs show employees rescuing dogs from a Missouri breeder. (PHOTO provided by Wayside Waifs)

The rescue organizations warn the dogs are being moved to shelters at a time when the shelters are already trying to care for record numbers of dogs.

Wayside Waifs is reducing adoption fees for dogs already in the shelter to try to make room for the rescued animals.

All animals waiting for their forever homes can be viewed at WaysideWaifs.org.