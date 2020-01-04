Kansas coach Bill Self to raise money for pediatric cancer research

FILE – In this March 11, 2016, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Self, who led Kansas to the No. 1 ranking in the final weekly […]

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a partnership with Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society (ACS), Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will donate $2,000 for every KU home victory on behalf of the KU students throughout the 10 remaining home games this season. Self is 255-13 at Allen Fieldhouse throughout his 17 seasons at KU, including victories in each of the past 25 contests on James Naismith Court.

In addition to his donation, which is designated for pediatric cancer research, Self is issuing a challenge to businesses, corporations, individuals, and anyone else interested in donating, to match or beat his total donation at the end of the season. Those organizations and individuals that participate will be invited to a season-ending reception with Self and the KU staff for involvement with the effort.

“We have the best student body and homecourt advantage in the nation, and take pride in winning at Allen Fieldhouse,” Self said. “I’m looking forward to our fans having another reason to cheer and be loud knowing that a home victory is also going towards raising money for cancer research. Our hope is to also motivate businesses and individuals to join these efforts and raise a significant amount of money throughout the remainder of the season. Together, with those who match, I hope we can write some big checks to the American Cancer Society to fight this horrible disease.”

Those interested in matching Self’s contribution should contact the American Cancer Society in Kansas City, Mo., at 816-218-7154 or lauren.gruber@cancer.org.

This will be just one of many activities Kansas men’s basketball does to support Coaches vs. Cancer. KU is a regular participant at the KC Season Tipoff, an annual preseason event hosted by the ACS and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in Kansas City. The 2019 KC Season Tipoff raised $225,000, with more than $103,000 designated to fighting life-saving pediatric cancer research.

Later this season, Kansas will partake in the annual NABC Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, Jan. 20-26, 2019. In this, college and high school coaches across the nation will wear sneakers with their suits at games to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Additionally, each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kansas men’s basketball hosts the annual Ladies Night Out, which is a behind-the-scenes look at the KU program in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research. Funds raised from Ladies Night Out supports the cancer treatment and research at LMH Health and the KU Cancer Center.

Courtesy: KU Athletics