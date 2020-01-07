Kansas Dad proposes plan to tackle meth addiction

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are just one week away from heading back to the Statehouse. An Abilene dad wants them to tackle meth addiction, and he has a plan for how they can do it.

Lance Homman’s proposal is more than 30 pages of research and planning, and it all started when his own son got addicted to meth.

“This road pretty much started for us when he was 16 years old,” Homman said.

That’s when his son got a traumatic brain injury while playing football. He coped with the pain from his injury by abusing alcohol, then meth.

“Addicts are manipulative, they lie, they do whatever they can to continue in the addiction,” Homman said, “This has been a 7 month process living in hell for us to deal with this”

Valeo Recovery Center Director Cathy walker says their family isn’t alone.

“Meth addiction is the number one drug people come to Valeo for,” Walker said.

What makes the Hommans different is Lance’s determination to change the way our state handles meth addiction.

“They have a one size fits all way of dealing with meth addiction in our criminal justice system in Kansas. It doesn’t work. Not only does it not work it makes situations worse,” Homman said.

His comprehensive proposal that he nicknamed J-DiRT, to stand for Justice Directed Rehabilitation and Treatment suggests a program that takes high-risk addicts from rehabilitation to employment to reintegration.

“I hope that it starts a dialogue toward positive solutions,” Homman said. “Let’s not just sit around and watch people die and accept it as the way the world is. We can make some changes here if we try.”

Walker and Homman agree: tackling Kansas’s meth problem is something we should all be focused on.

“It is effecting everybody,” Walker said. “It’s not just affecting the person that’s using, it’s affecting our community. Community is big. It’s a community problem so we have to step up and help.”

“If you pay property tax, if you pay income tax, if you pay sales tax, you’re paying for the problem we have with meth in the state of Kansas. everybody is affected by it,” Homman said.

Now Lance said his son has a job and has been clean for over a year, but the recovery process is a lifelong struggle that the Hommans are just taking day-by-day.

Homman sent his proposal to every lawmaker in Kansas this week. He’s hoping to get their support to move it forward.