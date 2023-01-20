TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Riley County Historical Museum is excited to host an open house filled with history and fun for Kansas Day on Jan. 29.

The museum says 2023 marks its 162nd anniversary. The original event was hosted by schoolchildren of Paola, Kansas who had been learning about their state’s history and chose to dedicate an entire day to learning about their home state.

Katharine Hensler and Melanie Highsmith came onto the 27 News morning show to give us a glimpse at the history of the Sunflower State, as well as giving the details about the tours that will be happening on Kansas Day.

As well as having tours, staff will also be sending guests off on a scavenger hunt throughout the museum.

Take a look at the interview above to see. The museum is located at 2309 Claflin Rd.