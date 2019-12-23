Kansas Expocentre renovations on track for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners got an update on the $48 million renovation project at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The construction started last May to improve different parts of the events center. At a Shawnee County Commission meeting on Monday, ‘McCownGordon’ Construction told county commissioners that the project is right on schedule.

Completed renovations so far include bathrooms, concessions, locker rooms for the Topeka Pilots hockey team and new arena seating that have wider seats.

They’ve also completed a new endzone bar, flooring that requires less maintenance, and upgraded suites.

More improvements will begin in the coming weeks, but Todd Ramsey, senior project manager for McCownGordon, says they are pleased with where the project is at this point.

“We actually are turning over spaces sooner than what we originally had on our original schedule so they’ve been really good to work with and around events and giving us other areas to complete,” Ramsey said.

“So far, everything’s looking great, it’s sitting well. financially, we’re all on track and we’re comfortable with where we’re sitting,” John Armour, the project’s senior engineer, said.

The next major phase of renovations will start after the new year.

They’ll start by expanding the main entry of Landon Arena next month and expect that to be done by October of next year.

Then, they will begin expanding Exhibition Hall with a new building that will total 40,000 square feet and be done next September.

Work on the entire facility is expected to be completed by May of 2021.