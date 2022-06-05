POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local Kansas farming community is bringing their worries to local county commissioners after a Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigation confirmed their concerns were real.

“We’ve had challenges or concerns all along with the water quality issues being allowed to go downstream on Cole Creek or Indian Creek,” Rodney Biesenthal said, a Wheaton farmer.

These concerns started 10 months ago when water runoff from a local rock quarry raised concerns for farmers in the area. A rock quarry is a place where rocks, sand, and other minerals are extracted – a type of open-pit mine.

After testing through the K-State Diagnostic Lab, the total suspended solids, or TSS, were above 3,700 parts per million. To put it in perspective, the max allowed is around 45.

This means the water is at a dangerous level for wildlife, the environment, and those who live in the area like Travis Ross.

“Our spring waters and all our natural waters could possibly diminish or be hindered for future generations,” Ross said. “We’re the fourth generation to take that farm over, and my kids aren’t going to be able to have the quiet and peacefulness we have now if this goes through.”

With Monday’s commission meeting, officials are looking into allowing additional rock quarries to form in the area.

Farmers are worried the same issues will pop up, negatively impacting farm life and the environment around them.

“I just want them to listen to our best interest and what we’re going to have to go through,” Ross said. “Would they be happy if they had a rock quarry in their backyard? I don’t want to tell a landlord what he can or can’t do with his land, but at the same time I do want them to think about their neighbors.”

Community members will meet at the Pottawatomie County Offices Monday and Thursday to discuss the future of rock quarries in the area.