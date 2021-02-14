Kansas’ four state-owned casinos say revenue down 28% in 2020

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man wears a face shield while playing a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. A report released Nov. 16, 2020 by the national trade association for the U.S. casino industry found that America’s casinos won 81% of the amount of money during the third quarter of this year that they did in the third quarter of 2019, when there was no virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ four state-owned casinos reported a 28% drop in revenue last year when they were closed for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four casinos in Kansas City, Mulvane, Dodge City and Pittsburg generated about $300 million revenue in 2020, down from $416 million the year before. That means state and local governments are receiving less money from gambling.

The Kansas Lottery’s executive director Stephen Durrell said the casinos had a difficult year just like many other businesses. The casinos were closed from March 17 to May 22. And ever since reopening, the casinos have been operating at reduced capacity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories