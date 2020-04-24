Kansas GOP chair urges 2 U.S. Senate candidates to drop out; candidates push back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The race for the open Kansas seat on the U.S. Senate is heating up.

It was reported earlier this week that Kansas GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman sent letters to two Republican Senate candidates; Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner David Lindstrom. In the letters, Kuckelman urged that Wagle and Lindstrom drop out of the Senate race in order to get more unified Republican support behind other candidates. Kuckelman used fundraising numbers from the Wagle and Lindstrom campaigns to illustrate his claims that the two candidates were unlikely to win the Senate seat.

“I ask that you put the good of the Party – as well as the good of our state and country – ahead of

all personal interests,” Kuckelman said in his letter to Lindstrom, “If that is indeed your first priority, it is clear that the best course is to end your campaign.”

Today, Kris Kobach, also a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat, sent letters to fellow candidates Roger Marshall and Bob Hamilton, asking them to join him in renouncing Kuckelman’s attempt to interfere in the Kansas GOP primary election.

“Grassroots Republicans should be outraged,” Kobach said in a press release. “Our next Senator will be chosen by the people of Kansas — not the party elites.”

Currently, candidates running for the open U.S. Senate seat include: Kris Kobach, Dave Lindstrom, Rep. Roger Marshall, Bob Hamilton, Brian Matlock, Steve Roberts and Susan Wagle.