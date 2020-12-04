Kansas governor identifies essential workers in line for coronavirus vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them in line for coronavirus vaccines.
The Democratic governor also said Friday that members of the Republican-controlled legislature won’t get any special treatment.
Governor Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line healthcare workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including nursing home workers and residents. She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders, but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.