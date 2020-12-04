Kansas governor identifies essential workers in line for coronavirus vaccine

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them in line for coronavirus vaccines.

The Democratic governor also said Friday that members of the Republican-controlled legislature won’t get any special treatment.

Governor Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line healthcare workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including nursing home workers and residents. She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders, but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.