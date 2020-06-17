Kansas lawmaker creates anti-LGBTQ discrimination petition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas lawmaker is looking to take the Supreme Court’s ruling against LGBTQ+ discrimination a step further.

Representative Brandon Woodard wants to update the Kansas Act Against Discrimination to not only reflect the Supreme Court’s ruling, but also add additional protections for members of the Kansas LGBTQ+ community, including more strict anti-discrimination laws in the workplace.

“Under the ruling, it’s employers with 15 people or more, if we updated the Kansas Act Against Discrimination it would actually be employers with 4 people or more,” explained Rep. Woodard, D-Lenexa.

The protections would also reach to health care, housing and other public accommodations.

Woodard is asking Kansans to sign a petition to show support for the changes, ahead of the next legislative session.

“We can take those names, as constituents, to their elected officials next January to say, ‘these are the folks in your district that support this,'” said Woodard.

Woodard, along with Representative Susan Ruiz and others, previously introduced a bill that would make these changes to Kansas law. According to Woodard the bill had bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, but it was unable to pass due to the session being cut short because of COVID-19.

Rep. Woodard is hopeful that, with the petition signatures, the bill can be passed.

To view the Anti-Discrimination petition click here.