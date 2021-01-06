Kansas lawmakers tweet about situation in D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers have gone to Twitter to express how they feel about the protest erupting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Representative Jake LaTurner (R) tweeted in part, “The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country.” He continued saying, “this is a stain on American history, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”
Congressman Ron Estes (R) tweeted saying while protesting is appropriate, violence is unacceptable. he continued by thanking Capitol Police and law enforcement officers who responded to the situation.
Representative Sharice Davids (D) also shared her thoughts on the situation happening in the states capitol sharing that she is currently safe and sheltering in place. She also tweeted, “today is a dark day for our country. It’s unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.”
Congressman Tracey Mann (R) shared he is a “believer in the First Amendment and the right to peacefully protests.” However, he did not think the violence at the Capitol was acceptable. He assured people that he and his staff were safe, thanking law enforcement who kept everyone safe.
Senator Jerry Moran is also safe. Moran’s communications director, Tom Brandt, tweeted Moran and all of his staff have been accounted for.
Senator Roger Marshall tweeted a statement saying in part, “I share the frustration many Americans have over the Presidential Election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level.”