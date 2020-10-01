Kansas still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus according to top doctor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas has experienced another spike in coronavirus cases over the last week. The state’s top doctor says Kansas has possibly not seen the worst of it yet.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 1,120 cases; that brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Kansas to 59,749. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said he believes Kansas is still in the first wave of the virus.

The state is currently seeing an average of 500-600 new cases each day. Secretary Norman anticipates cases will begin to level off before a second wave of the virus hits. He said the second wave could bring 800-900 new cases each day.

“Being very careful about distancing, mass gatherings, masks and the like. Until we get a vaccine, that’s what we have to depend on,” said Dr. Norman.

Norman added KDHE is working on more specific virus projections for the coming weeks.

There is no official timeline for the coronavirus vaccine to be released for the public. Norman has previously said he hopes it will be ready by the end of the year.