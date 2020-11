TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Almost 300,000 people suffer from diabetes in Kansas, according to the American Diabetes Association, and almost a quarter of them don't even know they have it. Midland Care's 24 for Life diabetic prevention program is trying to decrease these numbers.

Janiece Coss from Ozawkie has been overweight her whole life, and her and her husband's health has began to deteriorate over the last few years.