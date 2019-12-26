Kansas veteran receives thousands of letters to feel loved this Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Frank Gestl is a retired veteran who spends a lot of his time stuck in his apartment. KSNT News interviewed him in November where he shared his one wish was to receive Christmas letters so he didn’t feel alone. Since the story aired, Frank received thousands of letters to him and his dog Daisy.

“Its hard to be special on one because they all hold meaning in my heart,” said Gestl.

Not only did people send cards, they also sent treats for Daisy, blankets, and food for Frank. The story also caught the attention of Frank’s friend John Usher, who had been trying to reach him after they lost touch. They have since reconnected and Usher is now helping Frank take care of his dog.

“He does bless me and as I’ve said this is probably the best Christmas I’ve had in a long time,” said Frank.

Frank wants to thank everyone who wrote a letter and says he truly appreciates everyone’s gifts.